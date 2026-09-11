The Data Detective and How to Make the World Add Up

“He’s a genius at telling stories that illuminate our world”

Malcolm Gladwell

The Sunday Times number One Business Bestseller

How to Make the World Add Up

Ten Rules for Thinking Differently About Numbers

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Is Published in North America as

The Data Detective

Ten Easy Rules to Make Sense of Statistics
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Best Selling Author

Tim Harford

Tim is an economist, journalist and broadcaster. He is author of “The Next Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy”, “Messy”, and the million-selling “The Undercover Economist”. Tim is a senior columnist at the Financial Times, and the presenter of Radio 4’s “More or Less”, the iTunes-topping series “Fifty Things That Made the Modern Economy”, and the new podcast “Cautionary Tales”. Tim has spoken at TED, PopTech and the Sydney Opera House. He is an associate member of Nuffield College, Oxford and an honorary fellow of the Royal Statistical Society. Tim was made an OBE for services to improving economic understanding in the New Year honours of 2019.

FAQ
Tim Harford

Books

The Next Fifty

The Truth Detective

“Tim Harford is peerless at making sense of a complicated world and our place within it. This is a book that all children should read”

Matthew Syed

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Fifty Things

How to Make the World Add Up

Tim Harford is our most likeable champion of reason and rigour… clear, clever and always highly readable.

The Times, Books of the Year

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The Next Fifty

The Next Fifty Things

“Endlessly insightful and full of surprises – exactly what you would expect from Tim Harford.”

Bill Bryson

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Fifty Things

Fifty Things

“Packed with fascinating detail… Harford has an engagingly wry style and his book is a superb introduction to some of the most vital products of human ingenuity.”

The Sunday Times

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Messy – How to be Creative and Resilient in a Tidy-minded World

Messy

“It’s a very very good book, full of wise counterintuitions and clever insights.”

Brian Eno

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The Undercover Economist Strikes Back

The Undercover Economist Strikes Back

“Every Tim Harford book is cause for celebration. He makes the ‘dismal science’ seem like an awful lot of fun.”

Malcolm Gladwell

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Adapt

Adapt

“In a world that craves certainty, Harford makes a compelling case for why we can’t have it. A brilliant and oddly empowering book.”

Dave Gorman

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Dear Undercover Economist

Dear Undercover Economist

“The very best letters from the ‘Dear Economist’ columns from 2003-2008 in one handy book-sized package.”

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The Logic of Life

The Logic of Life

“As lively as it is smart, charming, penetrating, and wise. If you are at all interested in knowing much more than you do about how the world works, you couldn’t ask for a better guide than Harford.”

Stephen J. Dubner

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The Undercover Economist

The Undercover Economist

“This book should be required reading for every elected official, business leader, and university student.”

Steven D. Levitt

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Articles

Nudge or tax? At last, some data

10th September, 2026 |

It all seems very long ago, but there was a time when David Cameron was most famous for his enthusiasm for behavioural public policy, better known as “nudges”. In a TED talk released a few months before Cameron became the UK’s prime minister, he began by asking, “How...

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Cautionary Tales – Evel Knievel Faces The Abyss

4th September, 2026 |

https://omny.fm/shows/cautionary-tales-with-tim-harford/playlists/podcast https://omny.fm/shows/cautionary-tales-with-tim-harford/evel-knievel-faces-the-abyss Evel Knievel, the world-famous daredevil, is planning his greatest ever stunt. In 1974, he wants to leap over...

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The Big Power of Small Annoyances

3rd September, 2026 |

In a small black box, in a cupboard just out of reach of my desk, I keep one of my few treasured possessions: a set of Oblique Strategies cards, signed by their co-creator, the artist and musician Brian Eno. The cards, each carrying a brief instruction, are a prompt...

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Explain it to me like I’m ten

20th August, 2026 |

In 2012, the creator of the xkcd cartoon Randall Munroe unveiled Up Goer Five — a detailed diagram of the Saturn V rocket, annotated using only the most common 1,000 (sorry, “ten hundred”) words in the dictionary. It was a viral hit, as was the follow-up book, Thing...

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