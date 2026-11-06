Cautionary Tales – Why Milk Cartons “Scared the Bejesus out of a Generation”, with Roman Mars

For this special crossover episode, Tim is joined by the one and only Roman Mars to discuss his new series, A History of the United States in 100 Objects. From a safe that stayed locked away for a century to a well-intentioned milk carton that terrified a nation, each item reveals a fascinating piece of American history – and comes with its very own cautionary tale.

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