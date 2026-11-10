Cautionary Tales – What Killed the Soyuz 11 Cosmonauts?

After Soyuz 11 makes a textbook re-entry and landing in 1971, a hero’s welcome awaits the three cosmonauts inside. But when the hatch to the spacecraft opens, a horrifying scene is revealed. This leaves the Soviet Union with an urgent mystery: if everything went to plan, what killed their cosmonauts?

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Further Reading

The primary sources for this episode were Two Sides of the Moon by Alexei Leonov and David Scott, and twin articles on Soyuz 11 by Ben Evans, The Crew That Never Flew and The Crew That Never Came Home.

Other sources include 50 Years Ago: Launch of Salyut, the World’s First Space Station, Homesick for the Mountains, and The Victorian Belief That a Train Ride Could Cause Instant Insanity.