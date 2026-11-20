Vasa was supposed to be the jewel of Sweden’s navy. King Gustav Adolph commissioned the mighty warship in 1625, as a symbol of his bold military ambitions. Vasa would go down in history for her astonishing maiden voyage, though not in the way anyone had hoped.

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The key source for this tale was Fred Hocker’s beautiful book Vasa – and the Vasa Museum itself.

In March 2026 Dr Hocker also gave a lecture on the decision-making chain that led to the sinking. It’s hosted by the Library of Mistakes: https://www.libraryofmistakes.com/lectures/fred-hocker-on-the-sinking-of-vasa-1628-decision-making-and-the-error-chain-in-a-maritime-accident/

The Royal Warship Vasa by Bjorn Landstrom

Right Kind of Wrong by Amy Edmondson

Eric H. Kessler, Paul E. Bierly, III and Shanthi Gopalakrishnan “Vasa Syndrome: Insights from a 17th-Century New-Product Disaster” The Academy of Management Executive Aug., 2001, Vol. 15, No. 3 https://www.jstor.org/stable/4165762