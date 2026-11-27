James Howells was one of the first people in the world to begin mining the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. He amassed 8,000 then-worthless Bitcoins, before moving on to other projects. Years later, he discovers his Bitcoin are worth millions of dollars and rising. But the keys to his fortune are both tantalisingly close and agonisingly out of reach.

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The key sources for this episode of Cautionary Tales are:

The Central Club Podcast, “The $1 Billion Bitcoin Buried in a Landfill – James Howells” (31st August 2025). Available here.

Max, D.T., “Half a Billion in Bitcoin, Lost in the Dump”, The New Yorker (6th December 2021). Available here.





We also drew on the following books, articles and webpages.

Asak, Riley, “James Howells: The Quest to Recover Millions in Lost Bitcoin”, Coinpaper (20th October 2024). Available here.

BBC News, “$22 Bitcoin investment brings Norwegian man fortune” (29th October 2013). Available here.

BBC News, “Bitcoin: Newport man’s plea to find £210m hard drive in tip” (14th January 2021). Available here.

BBC News, “James Howells searches for hard drive with £4 million-worth of bitcoins stored” (28th November 2013). Available here.

BBC News, “Outcry over Corus job cuts” (1st February 2001). Available here.

Cassidy, Maria and Oliver Slow, “Is this the end of the Newport tip Bitcoin saga?”, BBC News (7th August 2025). Available here.

Elad, Barry, “History of Bitcoin Mining: From CPUs to Industrial ASIC Farms”, CoinLaw (28th April 2026). Available here.

Finley, Klint, “The Wired Guide to Bitcoin”, Wired (1st February 2018). Available here.

Goldstein, Jacob and David Kestenbaum, “The Island of Stone Money”, Planet Money (10th December 2010). Available here.

Grice, Natalie, “How did the 1980s miners’ strike affect Wales?”, BBC News (18th February 2024). Available here.

Hern, Alex, “Missing: hard drive containing Bitcoins worth £4 million in Newport landfill site”, The Guardian (27th November 2013). Available here.

itvNews, “Man offers council millions to find hard-drive with £230 million of bitcoin stored on after it was thrown out by mistake” (14th January 2021). Available here.

Kahneman, Daniel and Amos Tversky, “The simulation heuristic” in Judgement Under Uncertainty: Heuristics and Biases(1982) eds Daniel Kahneman, Paul Slovic and Amos Tversky. Available here.

Medvec, Victoria, Scott F. Madey and Thomas Gilovich, “When Less is More: Counterfactual Thinking and Satisfaction Among Olympic Medalists”, Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, October 1995, 69(4), pp. 604-610. Available here.

Middleton, Joe, “Robot dogs, AI and and the plan to retrieve £165 million crypto fortune lost in rubbish dump”, The Independent(7th November 2023). Available here.

Middleton, Joe and agencies, “Man who threw away £150m in bitcoin hopes AI and robot dogs will get back”, The Guardian (2nd August 2022). Available here.

Nakamoto, Satoshi, “Bitcoin P2P e-cash paper”, The Cryptography Mailing List (31st October 2008). Available here.

Nakamoto, Satoshi, “Bitcoin v0.1 released”, The Cryptography Mailing List(8th January 2009). Available here.

Ontrack, “How Ontrack recovered data from the Columbia space shuttle disaster”(21st June 2017). Available here.

Thomas, Huw, “Bitcoin miner sues over £600 million ‘lost in tip’”, BBC News (3rd December 2024). Available here.

Wireman, Mitchell, “The Complete History of Bitcoin Mining: 2009 to 2026”, Epic Mining (31st May 2026). Available here.

Zuckerman, Molly Jane, “Bitcoin Pizza Guy: Laslo Hanyecz on Why Bitcoin is Still the Only Flavour of Crypto for Him”, Coin Telegraph(28th May 2018). Available here.

The ruling in James Howells’ case against Newport City Council was handed down in: Howells v Newport City Council [2025] EWHC 22 (Ch) (09 January 2025).