Announcing my new book, The Measure of Everything

Hello! I have a new book coming out. It’s called The Measure of Everything: How Numbers Shape Us.

It’s a book about a deceptively simple idea: the fate of our societies has often belonged to those who understand the numbers behind them.

It’s a story of obsessives and revolutionaries, medieval merchants who helped invent modern capitalism, scientists who learned to predict the spread of disease, pioneers who taught machines to think, and dangerous ideologues who twisted data into a tool of control.

The story of power is the story of data, and that’s the story I tell in The Measure of Everything.

The book is published on 25th March in the UK, Ireland, Australia and much of the rest of the world. If you’re in the US or Canada, your publication date is 8th June. I’m sure I don’t need to tell you this, but if you are thinking of buying the book, pre-ordering it is the best way to help people find it, because booksellers will notice your interest and show the book to others. If you’re pre-ordering now, THANK YOU.

I’ll also be going on a UK book tour from 22nd March to 12th April, and I’d be delighted to meet you at one of the events. In most cases I understand that everyone attending will get a copy of the book, so please bear that in mind.

To pre-order the book:

Signed and dedicated copies from Backstory, a wonderful independent bookshop in Balham (international shipping available): https://backstory.london/products/the-measure-of-everything-1

Waterstones: https://www.waterstones.com/book/9780753561720

Amazon: https://link.amazon/B00jxLKAV

Spotify pre-save: https://open.spotify.com/show/38odI3YpNH5LiWyYZUYa6N

Audible: https://www.audible.co.uk/pd/The-Measure-of-Everything-Audiobook/B0HP1KPY3Y

Blackwells: https://blackwells.co.uk/bookshop/product/9780753561720

Bookshop.org: https://uk.bookshop.org/a/3472/9780753561720

Foyles: https://www.foyles.co.uk/book/the-measure-of-everything/tim-harford/9780753561720

Hive: https://www.hive.co.uk/product/tim-harford/the-measure-of-everything/33637654

Kindle Ebook: https://link.amazon/B0aXajWSU

To get tickets – with book included – for the UK Tour:

Sheldonian Theatre, Oxford, 22 March 2027: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-measure-of-everything-how-data-created-the-modern-world-tim-harford-tickets-2004436593810?aff=oddtdtcreator

G LIVE, Guildford, 25 March 2027: https://trafalgartickets.com/g-live-guildford/en-GB/event/other/tim-harford-tickets

Royal Geographical Society, London, 30 March 2027: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-measure-of-everything-how-data-created-the-modern-world-tim-harford-tickets-2004434405264?aff=oddtdtcreator

Brighton Dome Corn Exchange, Brighton, 6 April 2027: https://brightondome.org/whats-on/bch-the-measure-of-everything-how-data-created-the-modern-world-with-tim-harford/

St George’s, Bristol, 12 April 2027: http://www.stgeorgesbristol.co.uk/whats-on/tim-harford/

To pre-order from the US: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/799929/the-measure-of-everything-by-tim-harford

To pre-order from anywhere… https://lnk.to/TheMeasureOfEverything