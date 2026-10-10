Some weekend recommendations

A miscellany for your delectation.

“Tomorrow, I will be going across channels with zero views, going into their chat, and pumping people up.” But it might not end up quite how you expect… Amygdala, a short film by Joe Edmundson Foot and Stella Harford.

Interested in tabletop roleplaying? The Dice Exploder podcast is my absolute favourite, offering endlessly original, stimulating and creative discussions of different game mechanics.

Caspar Henderson, author of The Book of Barely Imagined Beings, has a substack, The Kinetikon – all about movement, with Caspar’s customary grace and wisdom.

Africa Harford also offers a substack, Elementary, My Dear, exploring the theory and the history of chemistry.

The Runnign Channel have produced a moving documentary about Jess Furness’s attempt to run 42 marathons in a year, in honour of what would have been her late brother’s 42nd birthday. Simple, affecting and inspiring. (Even if I think they have slightly glossed over how hard a single marathon is…)