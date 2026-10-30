Cautionary Tales – Why Miners See Ghosts

In the late 1970s, Yorkshire miner Chris Campbell sees something that terrifies him. The spirit of a miner who died in a collapse is calling to him. Is the ghostly figure a waking dream, a trick of the light, or something we should take altogether more seriously?

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Further Reading

The primary sources for this episode were: Voices in the Coalshed from the National Coalmining Museum (Chris’s story is here) and The Demon-Haunted World by Carl Sagan.