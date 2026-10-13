Cautionary Tales – What’s the Frequency, Zenith? The Great Telepathy Experiment

Every Sunday, in 1937, people all across American tune in to a strange broadcast. The Zenith Foundation is attempting an ambitious parapsychology experiment to test whether telepathy is real. The results are extraordinary: listeners score far better than chance can explain. Could mind reading really be possible?

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Further Reading

On the Zenith Foundation experiments

Goodfellow, L. D. (1938, reprinted 1992). A psychological interpretation of the results of the Zenith Radio experiments in telepathy. Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, 121(2), 130–144. https://doi.org/10.1037/0096-3445.121.2.130

William Poundstone Rock Breaks Scissors (in the UK, How to Predict the Unpredictable)

Stacy Horn “ESP Games and Academic Politics”

Royal Gazette and Colonist Daily, Thursday October 7 1937

On Louisa and JB Rhine, and ESP Cards

Seymour Mauskopf and Michael McVaugh The Elusive Science (1980)

Feather, S. R. and Ensrud, B. (2018). Joseph Banks Rhine. Psi Encyclopedia. Last updated: 30 April 2026.

Linda Rodriguez McRobbie “How One Man Used a Deck of Cards to Make Parapsychology a Science” Atlas Obscura 27 December 2016

Rhine, J. B. & Rhine, L. E. (1927). One evening’s observation on the Margery mediumship. The Journal of Abnormal and Social Psychology, 21 (4), 401-421

“Doyle Declares Margery Genuine” New York Times 5 March 1927

Massimo Polidoro “A Telepathy Investigation” Skeptical Inquirer Sep/Oct 2018