Cautionary Tales – The Pedlar and the Witch

In 1612, a young woman encounters a pedlar in the British countryside. A seemingly trivial quarrel spirals into chaos when the pedlar is struck down by an unknown force, leading to one of Britain’s most notorious witch trials.

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Further Reading

Charlotte Meredith’s book is My Mother Is a Witch and This I Know to Be True: The Voices of Pendle. The campaign page, Justice for Witches, can be found on her website. The BBC reported on Nicola Sturgeon’s remarks on Scottish witches and modern accusations of witchcraft, with other coverage from AP News and Reuters. The research on supernatural beliefs can be found on the Yougov (UK) and Gallup (US) websites, and Boris Gershmann’s Witchcraft beliefs around the world: An exploratory analysis.

This script also drew on The Lancashire Witches: Histories and Stories, edited by Robert Poole; The Wonderful Discovery of Witches in the County of Lancaster: Thomas Potts’s original account modernized and introduced by Robert Poole; Something Wicked: The Lives, Crimes and Deaths of the Pendle Witches, by Carol Ann Lee; The Pendle Witch Trials of 1612, by David Holding; The Pendle Witch Trials, by Simon A Williams; and Witchcraft: A history in 13 trials, by Marion Gibson.