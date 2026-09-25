Cautionary Tales – When Muhammad Ali Met Henry’s Hammer

Before he became Muhammad Ali, Cassius Clay was known as the “Louisville Loud-mouth”, as famous for his sharp taunts and poetic put-downs as he was for his skills in the ring. In 1963, Clay arrived in England to take down beloved British Heavyweight, Henry Cooper. Clay is the clear favourite, but the showdown will be remembered as one of boxing history’s most shocking battles, changing both men forever and showing what it really means to win.

This episode was originally released to members of the Cautionary Club, and Pushkin+ subscribers.

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Further Reading

Ali. A Life Jonathan Eig. 2017

Henry Cooper: A Hero For All Time Norman Giller. 2012

Ali in Britain Michael Tanner 1995

Time “Prizefighting: Murder on the BBC.” Friday, June 28, 1963

Guardian “Observer picture archive: Cassius Clay in London, 30 May 1963” Sat, 1 June, 2019

The Long Win: The search for a better way to succeed. Catherine Bishop. 2020.