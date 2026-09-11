Cautionary Tales – Talent, Time and Money: The Curse of General Magic

It’s 1990. A new company called General Magic is going to build its vision of the future: the smart phone. They have talent, almost unlimited cash, and a 15 year head start on the iPhone. What could go wrong?

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Further Reading

This episode was based, with permission, on David Epstein’s new book Inside The Box: How Constraints Make Us Better. The documentary General Magic is available to watch on various streaming services.

Other sources include the PBS Documentary The Information Society, New York Magazine’s oral history of General Magic, Michael Kanellos’s article in Forbes magazine, and the YouTube channel Retro Roadshow.