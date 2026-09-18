Cautionary Tales – How a Broken Arm Improved my French, with David Epstein

18 September, 2026

Last week, Cautionary Tales described the rise and fall of General Magic, the startup with too much money and too few constraints. Was General Magic really doomed from the start, and what does its fate tell us about AI, drug discovery and our love lives? David Epstein, author of Inside The Box: How Constraints Make Us Better, joins Tim to make the case for loving limitations.

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