Cautionary Tales – Run, Switzer, Run: The Women Who Broke the Marathon Taboo

Until the 1960s, women couldn’t compete in Olympic events any longer than a sprint – and commentators declared that a marathon would kill them, or leave them unable to have children. Rubbish, of course. But when Kathrine Switzer signed up for the 1967 Boston Marathon, it wasn’t the distance that bothered her – it was the enraged race officials trying to assault her.

Thanks to pioneers like Kathrine, women have made huge strides in long distance running – and are now challenging the times of men in the very races they were banned from for so long.

