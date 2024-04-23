Cautionary Tales – Blood and Gold (with Dan Snow)

Bonus: When Spanish conquistadors arrived in Peru in 1526, it was the beginning of the end for the Inca. Their bloody pursuit of gold, fame and fortune was rife with treachery and deceit. Within a few short years, the once-thriving Incan empire had been decimated.

Tim Harford is joined by Dan Snow for a special crossover episode of Cautionary Tales and Dan Snow’s History Hit. Tim and Dan first recap the spectacular defeat of the French Knights at Crécy in 1346 and draw surprising parallels with the fall of the Inca Empire two centuries later.

[Apple] [Spotify] [Stitcher]