Cautionary Tales – Glowing Peril: the Magical Glitter That Poisoned a City

In Goiânia, Brazil, a junk dealer acquires an old medical device from two scrap-metal scavengers. The device itself isn’t useful, but it comes with precious lead which will fetch him good money. There’s something else inside the device, too: a curious, crystal-like substance that glows bright blue in the dark.

At first, the dealer is mesmerised by it: he wants to turn it into jewellery for his wife. But, everyone who comes into contact with the glowing substance seems to get sick. His own family succumbs to nausea and vomiting. A doctor suggests food poisoning – but this isn’t like any food poisoning they’ve ever known before. And soon, the whole city is contaminated…

Further Reading

