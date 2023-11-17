Cautionary Tales – George Washington’s Beard of Beetles, with The Dollop

Cautionary Conversation: Just before Christmas 1799, President George Washington was riding around his country estate, Mount Vernon, when it began to snow. When he arrived home, guests were waiting for him. Known for his punctuality, he hurried to entertain them – still clad in his damp clothes.

The next morning, Washington had a sore throat and a chesty cough. The family took a fateful step: they summoned a doctor…

Tim Harford is joined by comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds, hosts of the hugely popular history podcast The Dollop. They discuss the parade of doctors that tended to the ailing Washington, and the various remedies they prescribed – from lamb’s blood to a collar of beetles. Tim, Dave and Gareth also look at what happened when cars first hit the streets in the early twentieth century: why did so many cars “turn turtle”? Who were the first jaywalkers? And which British inventor rode around in a giant white stiletto?

