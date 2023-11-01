A great deal on electronic copies of The Truth Detective

My book for younger readers (to be honest, most adults also seem to prefer it) is The Truth Detective. Everything you need to think more clearly about statistics with the aid of everyone from Darth Vader to a pooping cow…

Anyway: for a limited time only it’s 99p on Kindle. Seems like a steal.

If you like the idea of the book but would rather purchase a physical copy, one place you can do that is Bookshop, a website which supports independent retailers.

In any case – enjoy the book and please tell your friends.