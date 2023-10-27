Cautionary Tales – Killers of the Flower Moon: Osage Chief Jim Gray In Conversation

Henry Roan has been shot through the back of his head. The local sheriff and town marshall have found his body slumped over the steering wheel of his car. There’s no gun at the scene: this is no suicide – it’s murder. And the man who ordered Henry Roan’s killing? He claims to be his best friend…

Former Principal Chief of the Osage Nation Jim Roan Gray joins Tim Harford to speak about the murder of his great-grandfather Henry Roan; the Osage Nation today; and his take on Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

This episode of Cautionary Tales was produced in association with Apple Original Films.

