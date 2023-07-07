Cautionary Tales – The Coup, the Poet and the Secret to Winning Wimbledon

“If you can make one heap of all your winnings and risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss…“

Those words — from Rudyard Kipling’s poem “If” — were based on charismatic nineteenth century doctor Leander Starr Jameson. In Britain, Jameson was worshipped as a plucky hero: a bastion of courage and mental fortitude. Ironically, he was also responsible for the Jameson Raid, a South African coup that was an unmitigated disaster.

Jameson might have led an unparalleled fiasco — but could Kipling’s poem hold clues for triumph in another arena?

