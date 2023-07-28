Cautionary Tales – The V2 Trilogy

We’re releasing an epic three-part series about the V2 rocket – a terrifying and also bafflingly expensive weapon. How did Nazi Germany ever decide to build such a thing, and what does it teach us about grandiose projects today? Also – what does the shameful underbelly of the V2 programme tell us about complicity in the most dreadful crimes?
The full series is available to Pushkin+ subscribers. I’ve been working on it for more than a year, and I’m very proud of the results. If you’re not a paying subscriber (and I understand, it’s not for everyone) then you might still enjoy today’s impassioned discussion with our in-house WWII expert, founding producer Ryan Dilley, featuring contributions from Tom Lehrer.
A full episode will be on the main ad-supported feed next week, never fear.
