Cautionary Tales – The Dark Money Behind Mother’s Day

Anna Marie Jarvis wanted a national holiday to honor the dedication and sacrifice of America’s mothers. She wasn’t the first person to propose a Mother’s Day – but her campaign caught the imagination of the people and the ears of the politicians.

Congress officially recognised Jarvis’s Mother’s Day in 1914 – but the indefatigable campaigner had allied herself with businessmen with vested interests in such an annual event. Mother’s Day soon span out of its creator’s control and caused an embittered Jarvis no end of heartache.

