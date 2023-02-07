We are taking your questions for Cautionary Tales

I’m taking your questions! Do you have any queries about one of the stories we’ve covered? Are you curious about how we make the show? Or is there anything else you think I might be able to help with? I want to hear from you, so send any questions you might have – however big or small – and I’ll do my best to answer them in a special Q&A episode of Cautionary Tales.

When you get in touch it would be helpful if you left us a name, or a pseudonym, or at least a pronoun, and please bear in mind that if you leave us a voice message giving us permission to play it.

If you have questions for our Listener Q&A episode please send them to tales@pushkin.fm. Or, you can leave a voice note at 914- 984 – 7650 (US number, so international rates may apply).