Cautionary Tales – The Company That Cancelled Christmas

More than 100,000 families – many of them amongst the poorest in Britain – put money aside for Christmas gifts and other seasonal treats in a savings club called Farepak. It wasn’t a bank, and it wasn’t great value for money… and it went bust. Kids went without toys, and festive dinner tables were left bare.

Why would someone put their hard-earned money into such a scheme? And what does it tell us about the way we often view Christmas as a time for frenzied spending?

Cautionary Tales is written by me, Tim Harford, with Andrew Wright. It is produced by Ryan Dilley, with support from Courtney Guarino and Emily Vaughn.

The sound design and original music is the work of Pascal Wyse. Julia Barton edited the scripts.

Thanks to the team at Pushkin Industries, including Mia Lobel, Jacob Weisberg, Heather Fain, Jon Schnaars, Carly Migliori, Eric Sandler, Emily Rostek, Royston Beserve, Maggie Taylor, Nicole Morano, Daniella Lakhan and Maya Koenig.

