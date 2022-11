For those switching over to Mastodon – or experimenting with doing so – I’m at @TimHarford@econtwitter.net. Feel free to give me a friendly wave and a follow!

I’m not sure how much I’ll be active there, to be honest. Let’s see.

As always the best way to keep up with what I’m doing is the RSS feed or free email update from this website, but I realise that’s not for everyone. However you follow along, thank you and please spread the word!