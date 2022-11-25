Cautionary Tales – The Wild Turkeys of Schleswig

There are eight American turkeys painted on the walls of Schleswig’s Cathedral of St Peter – which is odd… since the frescoes were created two centuries before Columbus even crossed the Atlantic.

How did the creatures come to be added to the medieval Biblical scene? Was this proof that the Germans reached the Americas long before Columbus? Or do the painted birds tell a different story all together?

Further reading and listening

