Announcing my next book, The Truth Detective

Do you have what it takes to be a Truth Detective?

Did you know that a toy spaceship can teach you about why prices keep rising?

Or that a pooping cow can show you how to invest your pocket money?

And that even the greatest minds have been fooled by fake news and dancing fairies?

I’m thrilled to announce the publication of my first children’s book, The Truth Detective: How To Make Sense of a World That Doesn’t Add Up. It’s illustrated by the fabulous Ollie Mann, aimed at children aged 10 years old and up, and was wonderfully fun to write.

The book is out in March 2023 – and you can imagine what I’m going to ask now. Please do spread the word – retweet, repost, tell your friends, and please do pre-order (from Amazon, Bookshop, Waterstones or your local bookshop) because it’s those pre-orders that are all-important in determining whether the book gets noticed.

Thank you in advance!